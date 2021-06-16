Did you feel it? Quake rattles near Whatcom’s border with Canada Wednesday morning

A small earthquake rattled just north of Whatcom County Wednesday morning, just 17 miles north of the U.S.-Canada border.

The quake initially was measured with a 2.6 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s web page on the quake. It struck at 8:25 a.m. June 6, approximately 7.6 miles east-northeast of Maple Ridge, B.C. That’s approximately 21 miles north of Lynden and 35 miles away from downtown Bellingham.

The quake was measured 12.1 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface, but as of Wednesday afternoon nobody had reported feeling it on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page and no damage was reported.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS. A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network launched the ShakeAlert phone app for Washington in May, which provides early warning about earthquakes in the region.

