We tracked down the best U-pick berry farms in Whatcom County so you don’t have to
Few experiences say summer in Whatcom County like feasting on fresh berries you picked yourself.
As we round the corner into prime berry-picking season, farmers are already reporting high customer turnout, with some getting completely picked out for the day by early afternoon. Local farms offer strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry picking, and a number have fresh produce markets and U-pick flowers as well.
Berry availability is not always predictable, due to fluctuating weather and demand, so be sure to give farms a call or check their website and social media before heading out.
To find U-pick farms outside of Whatcom County, check pickyourown.org.
Boxx Berry Farm
Where: 6211 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
▪ U-pick strawberries, raspberries and blueberries; strawberries available throughout June, raspberries available throughout July, and blueberries available from mid-July to mid-August; check for up-to-date info on the farm’s website or social media.
▪ U-pick flowers beginning mid-July.
▪ Fresh market selling corn, dill, cucumbers, carrots, flowers, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries.
Contact: 360-380-2699; boxxberryfarm.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
Bellingham Country Gardens
Where: 2838 E. Kelly Road, Bellingham.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, closes when strawberries are picked out (often by 1 p.m.); open June through September.
▪ U-pick/no-spray strawberries, raspberries, salad greens, tomatoes, carrots, peas, beans, beets, potatoes and flowers.
▪ Check farm Facebook page for updates.
Contact: 360-223-3724; bellinghamcountrygardens.net and on Facebook.
Barbie’s Berries
Where: 7655 Melody Lane, Ferndale.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; U-pick open now through Labor Day.
▪ U-pick strawberries from now until mid-July, raspberries from July through August, blueberries from mid- to late-July through Labor Day weekend and blackberries from late-July through Labor Day weekend; check farm website for up-to-date information.
▪ Frozen berries available year-round.
Contact: 360-384-1260; barbiesberries.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
Haugen’s Raspberry Farm
Where: 577 E. Pole Road, Lynden.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; open throughout July (daily hours are weather-dependent).
▪ U-pick raspberries and blueberries.
▪ Only accepts cash or check, no credit cards.
Contact: 360-815-1344; haugensraspberries.com and on Facebook.
Kamm Creek Farm
Where: 850 Hampton Road, Lynden.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; June 1 through Oct. 31. Call or see website for U-pick hours.
▪ U-pick raspberries and blueberries; corn, pumpkins and vegetables for sale.
Contact: 360-433-7616; kammcreekfarm.com and on Facebook.
Clark’s Berry Farm
Where: 455 Birch Bay-Lynden Road, Lynden.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; season ends around the last week of June.
▪ Fresh by-the-flat strawberries or processed sliced and sugared strawberries available for sale. U-pick is not available.
Contact: 360-354-1294; on Facebook.
Don’t see your U-pick farm here? Send updates to ysabelle.kempe@bellinghamherald.com.
