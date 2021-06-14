Bellingham had four finalists for police chief, but none were selected. Here’s what’s next

Bellingham Interim Police Chief Flo Simon will delay her retirement until a successor is named. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

None of the four finalists to head the Bellingham Police Department were selected for the job, and Mayor Seth Fleetwood said that interim Chief Flo Simon will delay her retirement until a successor is named.

A new selection process will start in late fall, Fleetwood said in a statement posted at the city’s website Monday afternoon, June 14.

“We asked for and received valuable feedback from the community and key stakeholders regarding the desired key qualities and attributes of the next police chief,” Fleetwood said. “During this important time of transition in law enforcement, we need a leader that fits our vision for the future of the Bellingham Police Department.”

Fleetwood said none of them met that criteria.

Fleetwood named four finalists, including a woman and a member of the city’s police command staff, for consideration May 12:

▪ Capt. Kristina Jones of the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, where she oversees the community services division.

▪ First Deputy Director Matthew Davis of the Illinois State Police. Davis also has a law degree from Saint Louis University.

▪ Capt. Nick Almquist of the Snoqualmie Police Department.

▪ Deputy Police Chief Don Almer of the Bellingham Police Department.

One of them had been slated to replace Chief David Doll, who retired in January after 40 years with the department.

Simon was named interim chief but she also planned to retire in 2021.

She has been deputy chief since 2008 and was Bellingham’s second Black officer when she was hired in 1989 after graduating from Western Washington University.

Bellingham’s police chief earns $166,000 a year and is part of the city’s management team, reporting to Fleetwood.

Meanwhile, the Bellingham City Council continues to consider forming an unarmed 911 service to address people suffering a mental health crisis or in need of assistance that doesn’t require police.

Fleetwood said that was one reason for the selection delay for a new chief, along with the City Council’s consideration of a civilian police oversight commission.

Further, the city is still examining the impact of 13 new police-related laws approved by the Legislature this year, Fleetwood said.