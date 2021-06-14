Whatcom reaches agreement with DOJ following Americans with Disabilities Act complaints

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s and Public Defenders offices will make a number of changes to the way they interact with people who are deaf or hard of hearing after the county reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The agreements will ensure Whatcom County individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing are able to effectively communicate with the county’s criminal justice system, according to a news release on the agreement Monday, June 14. They also resolved multiple complaints against the county regarding violations of the Americans with Disability Act.

The agreements settled claims that the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Public Defenders Office and Superior Court did not allow for effective communication with a defendant who is deaf during the investigation, arrest and counsel with the public defender’s office of criminal incidents.

“When a person’s freedom is at stake, protecting rights guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act is paramount,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said in the release. “I’m pleased the Whatcom County Public Defender’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are taking these steps to make sure they protect the rights of all area residents who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

Under the agreements, the sheriff’s and public defenders offices will develop written policies, monitor and log interactions, contract with sign language interpreters and report back to the Department of Justice.