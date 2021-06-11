People, pets told to stay out of this Whatcom lake because of toxic algae

A sign at Wiser Lake, south of Lynden in Whatcom County, Wash, warns about toxic algae in the lake. Toxin levels at the lake are more than 20 times the maximum considered safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release Friday, June 11, The Bellingham Herald

People are being told to stay out of Wiser Lake and keep their pets out of it as well after water samples showed high levels of microcystin, a toxin produced by algae.

Toxin levels at the lake south of Lynden are more than 20 times the maximum considered safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release Friday, June 11, from the Whatcom County Health Department.

Signs have been posted at Wiser Lake since 2019 because of toxin levels there, but recent tests “indicate an ongoing health risk,” the health department said.

For people and pets, ingesting lake water is the main concern.

Boating or fishing isn’t risky but water skiing, swimming or being on personal watercraft such as a kayak pose a greater risk of accidentally swallowing the water, according to the health department.

Pets who swim in the lake might swallow toxins while licking their fur after swimming, the health department said.

Microcystin can cause liver damage in people and pets.

Learn more at nwtoxicalgae.org.