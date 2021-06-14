Animals as Natural Therapy finds this new home near Bellingham

A Whatcom County nonprofit that uses horses, chickens, rabbits, goats and other animals to help children and veterans who have experienced trauma has found its new home.

Animals as Natural Therapy moved to a new farm on Kline Road north of Bellingham on June 1.

Started in 1999, the nonprofit has been helping people for more than 20 years.

The new farm allows Animals as Natural Therapy to expand its operation but its new executive director says this won’t change the nonprofit’s mission to serve people.

“I think transitions of this magnitude — leadership changes and location changes — sometimes it shakes people’s confidence in an organization,” said Jaime Arnett, executive director. “Even through this major change, we have maintained our staff... it’s the same faces in the barnyard. Our mission hasn’t changed.”

Farm visits are by appointment only and the office is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19. Some programs are running at reduced capacity. Contact them at 360-671-3509.