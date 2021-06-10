Southwest Airlines announces date and destinations it will begin service to Bellingham

Wanna get away from Bellingham’s rain and cold this winter? Beginning Nov. 7, you can do just that and escape to the sunshine in California or Nevada.

Southwest Airlines on Thursday, June 10, announced that it will begin daily service to and from Bellingham International Airport one week after Halloween and its initial two destinations will be Las Vegas, Nevada, and Oakland, California.

“With this service pattern, customers traveling from nearly 40 airports across the Southwest network will be able to land closer to southern British Columbia, Canada,” said a Southwest release.

According to the airline’s route map, it currently offers nonstop service to 35 destinations from Oakland and 66 from Las Vegas.

Service initially is set to include once-daily flights between Bellingham and Las Vegas and twice-daily flights to and from Oakland, according to the release.

Tickets between Bellingham and those destinations are now available for purchase for as low as $39 one way at southwest.com, according to the release.

Southwest first announced plans to begin service to Bellingham on March 8 in a letter to employees, but the date it would begin and which cities would be destinations wasn’t released until Thursday.

The Southwest announcement is a tremendous economic boost “akin to igniting the afterburner of a jet engine,” Sunil Harman, director of aviation for the Port of Bellingham, told The Bellingham Herald in March.

Like many U.S. airports dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellingham had a huge drop in passenger traffic last year. A total of 99,673 passengers flew out of Bellingham, down from 343,628 in 2019.

Before the pandemic, the Bellingham airport was seeing less airport traffic as airlines shifted priorities and the nearby Paine Field airport in Everett began adding commercial flights. Bellingham’s peak year for air traffic was in 2013, when nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of the airport.

Harman said Bellingham’s airport could see a surge of passenger traffic the second half of 2021, but several key factors would have to fall into place: Vaccines continue to knock down the virus numbers, Southwest begins offering flights and restrictions are eased at the Canadian border.

Southwest joins Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Air at Bellingham International Airport. Alaska flies daily to Seattle/Tacoma, while Allegiant has nonstop service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Palm Springs, Phoenix (Mesa), and San Diego.