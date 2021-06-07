Whatcom high school graduations are in-person again. What does that mean for your family?

Whatcom County high school seniors will be able to graduate with their classmates and in the presence of loved ones this year, another sign that life is starting to return to normal.

Last year’s ceremonies were altered or moved online because of a ban on large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, to the disappointment of graduates and their families.

In-person ceremonies resume this year with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Here’s what graduation will look like for high schools in Whatcom County.

Bellingham

The school district’s four high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies Saturday, June 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham at staggered times:

▪ Squalicum High School, 9:45 a.m. The school has 320 graduates.

▪ Bellingham High School, 12:45 p.m., with 260 graduates.

▪ Sehome High School, 4 p.m., with 285 graduates.

▪ Options High School, 7 p.m., with 50 graduates.

Graduates for three of the high school’s each get up to four tickets for guests to attend the ceremony. Options seniors get six tickets because their graduating class is smaller.

That allows for social distancing, the inclusion of family in the celebration and the ability to follow the governor’s May 26 guidance for capacity at spectator events, according to Dana Smith, spokesperson for Bellingham Public Schools.

Local and state health guidance for gatherings such as graduation also will be followed, including those issued by the Department of Health on March 22.

“Because this is a school event, we are still abiding by schools’ guidance and asking all guests and graduates to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and not attend if they are feeling unwell,” Smith said.

The end of this school year has a celebratory note.

“I am thrilled we will have in-person graduation ceremonies this year, and that new health and safety guidance has made that possible,” said Greg Baker, superintendent for the school district. “It is super exciting to be able to celebrate the class of 2021 in person at Civic.”

Blaine

Blaine High School seniors will graduate Friday, June 11. The in-person ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school’s stadium, weather permitting.

As of Thursday, June 3, the total number of graduates hadn’t been finalized.

Each graduating senior will get four tickets to give to guests and the event will be streamed on the Borderites Live YouTube channel.

If the ceremony has to move inside because of bad weather, the ticket allocation will drop to two tickets per graduate, according to Christopher Granger, superintendent for the Blaine School District.

The decision on the location will be finalized Monday, June 7.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our 2021 senior class,” Granger said. “When we think back to a year ago, we were putting together a drive-thru ceremony that was shared virtually for families, so this is a huge step forward.”

Ferndale

Ferndale High School’s 315 graduates will have their ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Civic Field.

Each student will get four tickets to give to those who want to attend the live ceremony. A production company also will livestream the ceremony to the high school’s Eagles Nest Network on YouTube.

All who attend must wear a mask. Chairs will be spaced 3 feet apart. The grads will be instructed not to gather after the ceremony, according to Kelly Warner, spokesperson for the Ferndale School District.

Superintendent Linda Quinn said she was “thrilled” that the class of 2021 will have in-person graduations at Civic.

“While we did our best last year to give the wonderful members of the class of 2020 a strong send-off, this return to Civic Field feels like one more step toward normalcy,” Quinn said.

“This year’s seniors have been troopers, spending the first half of the year fully remote, third-quarter in-person part-time, and only this final quarter back to full-time in-person learning. We are all so happy that the Class of 2021 are going to be able to be together for their final big day,” Quinn said.

Lummi Nation

About 30 seniors from Lummi Nation School will graduate at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Blackhawk Field.

Up to 400 guests, following current health and safety guidelines, will be at the in-person ceremony. Those guidelines include mask-wearing, families sitting together and temperature checks of those attending, according to Kevin Villars, principal for Lummi Nation School.

“I am excited about being able to hold our traditional graduation ceremony. The traditional ceremony we have here at LNS is very powerful, “ Villars said. “It is very unique and anyone who has been a part of one will tell you that is very uplifting.”

Meridian

Meridian High School’s 83 seniors will graduate at 6:30 Wednesday, June 9, in the school’s gym.

Graduates will have four tickets to give to guests. The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

“While on campus both graduates and guests will be expected to wear a mask. Keeping social distancing guidelines in mind, we will be using a larger gathering area for our seniors as they assemble before the ceremony,” said Derek Forbes, principal for Meridian High School.

Seniors will be seated 6 feet apart during graduation practice and the ceremony.

“We also have fewer people attending the ceremony and will have graduates meet their families after graduation on the football field instead of in our courtyard,” Forbes said.

Forbes welcomed the return of in-person graduations.

“Last year’s drive-thru graduation allowed families to celebrate as their graduate walked across the stage, but didn’t allow for the class of 2020 to celebrate together, so we are excited to be able to celebrate with all of our graduates at one time this year,” he said. “It will be different than years past, but we are grateful to be able to do it in-person and as a whole group.”

Lynden

Lynden High School seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

The in-person event will be in the school’s gym, with each graduate limited to four guests because of health guidelines.

The commencement ceremony will be streamed live on Lynden High Live on YouTube.

Lynden officials didn’t provide additional information to The Bellingham Herald.

Mount Baker

A total of 108 Mount Baker Senior High School students will graduate at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

Each graduate may have a maximum of four guests at the ceremony.

A total of 600 people will be at the event. That number will include graduates, band members and limited staff, according to Mary Sewright, superintendent for the Mount Baker School District.

The ceremony will be outside, in the school’s sports stadium, Bob Tisdale Field.

All safety protocols will be in place, including masks and social distancing. Families will be seated in their own pods, the superintendent said.

“A closer-to-normal in-person graduation is a celebration for Mount Baker,” Sewright said. “I clearly see this as a win for our students, families and staff. It has been a tough climb for the Mountaineers. This is our chance to enjoy the view as we all come together to honor the class of 2021.“

Nooksack Valley

Nooksack Valley High School’s 113 graduates will have their ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the school’s Sid Lambert Field.

People attending must follow guidelines that include masking, cohort/family distancing and health screening at the gate, according to Matt Galley, who will take over as the school district’s superintendent this summer.

Each graduate can have up to four people attend the ceremony.

“We have limited staff to only those involved and members of the school board in order to maximize family attendance,” said Collin Buckley, principal for Nooksack Valley High School.

Buckley and Galley cheered the return of in-person graduation.

“My perspective, as both an administrator and the parent of a senior, is certainly relief, both for my child and her classmates as well as their families,” Galley said.

“It has been a difficult year to be a senior. Being able to have an in-person ceremony recaptures a bit of normalcy. Since we’ve been hosting sporting events, I’m very optimistic about how well our community will do,” Galley said.

Buckley said he was “thankful.”

“These students have demonstrated incredible resilience over the last 15 months and we are excited to celebrate them,” Buckley said.