These events in Whatcom County will mark Memorial Day on Monday

Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, is a federal holiday honoring people who died while serving in the U.S. military. Here are some of the events marking the day in Whatcom County:

▪ The Bellingham Community Band will play a Memorial Day tribute to veterans at 9 a.m. Monday at Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., according to its post on Facebook. People are asked to bring their own chairs to the concert.

▪ The annual Avenue of Flags display continues with 1,840 flags set up for Memorial Day 2021 weekend, Saturday, May 29, through Monday, at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice COVID-19 social distancing, according to the Greenacres website.

▪ Whatcom County Cemetery District 10 is hosting two services, 10 a.m. Monday at Lynden Cemetery, 1975 Front St., and 1:30 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, 605 E Wiser Lake Road, Lynden. Speaking at both programs will be Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Karb, who served on the Marine One helicopter honor guard for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Also speaking will be Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom Sheriff Bill Elfo and Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis. The morning service will feature a horse-drawn hearse delivering a wreath that will be laid at the memorial to the unknowns, which honors the several hundred unmarked graves at the cemeteries, according to Commissioner Dick Decima.

▪ The Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 will host a Memorial Day program at noon Monday at the post, 1688 W. Bakerview Road, according to its Facebook post. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood will attend and a Post Everlasting ceremony with honor guard will be held after the program.

▪ Bellingham’s Memorial Park, at King and East Maryland streets behind Sunnyland Elementary School, features a self-guided walk remembering Whatcom County’s war dead.