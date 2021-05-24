Whatcom County trail and nearby campsites closed for now because of cougar interaction

The Baker Lake Trail and campsites on the east side of Baker Lake remain closed over concerns about a cougar’s reaction to people over a two-week span.

The area is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, in Whatcom County.

“The reports were of minimal response by the cougar in breaking off interaction after efforts by hikers with shouts and arm waving to discourage the cougar from remaining in the area,” a release from the U.S. Forest Service said.

The closure of the low-elevation trail and campsites was announced late Friday, May 21, and will remain in place as Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists assess the situation.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the U.S. Forest Service whether the closure will remain in effect through the Memorial Day weekend. The hike is a popular one in summer.

“Encounters like these can happen in a variety of situations, such as when a juvenile cougar is curious about hiker activities, a cougar is remaining in an area where a kill item has been stashed, or a mother cougar is an area with young,” Forest Service officials said.

Few people will see a cougar much less confront one, officials said.

These are the steps you should take if you do:

▪ Stop and stand tall, such as on a rock or a stump. Pick up small children. Don’t run or move quickly, both of which could trigger a cougar’s instinct to chase. Do not crouch or try to hide.

▪ Try to appear larger than the cougar. If you’re wearing a jacket, hold it open. In a group? Stand shoulder-to-shoulder to look intimidating.

▪ Face the animal and talk to it firmly while backing away, slowly. Leave an escape route for the cougar. Don’t turn your back to it. Be assertive until it leaves.

▪ Don’t approach the cougar, especially if it is near a kill or with kittens. Don’t feed it.

▪ If it shows signs of aggression — crouching with its ears back, teeth bared, hissing, tail twitching, and hind feet pumping as it prepares to jump — shout, wave your arms, throw rocks, a water bottle or anything else that you have available. Convince the cougar you are not prey.

▪ If the cougar attacks, fight back aggressively and stay on your feet. You can pepper spray its face.