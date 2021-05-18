Two bodies found in a vehicle in the Nooksack River in Whatcom County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two bodies have been recovered inside a vehicle from the Nooksack River near Ferndale on Tuesday, May 18. The Ferndale Police Department is investigating, according to a Facebook post.

The vehicle was found and retrieved from the river adjacent to Ferndale Road, according to the post made at 12:18 p.m.

No other information about the two deceased occupants of the vehicle was provided.

“The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the post read.

The post went on to thank Whatcom County Fire District 7, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance in the investigation and with retrieving the vehicle from the water.

An earlier post by the city of Ferndale Facebook account made at 8:36 a.m. said Ferndale Road was closed due to “police activity” and included a map showing the road from Cherry Street to Ulrich Road.

Police first received a report about a vehicle in the river at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, city spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email, after a passerby noticed skid marks from Ferndale Road leading into the river.

The marks appeared to head east on Cherry Street, and then appeared to show the vehicle that left them failed to make the right turn onto Ferndale Street, Sweeney reported.

Police responded to the area and found the car in the river, according to Sweeney, who added it was determined that due to the swift river conditions and approaching darkness, it determined best to wait until morning to retrieve the car. The car was retrieved shortly before noon Tuesday.