For second time in a week, a semi rollover crash has a Whatcom County highway blocked

An overturned semi Tuesday morning has State Route 9 in Whatcom County midway between Nugents Corner and Nooksack closed in both directions, according to tweets by the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT first reported the crash at milepost 89 — near the curve at Hopewell Road — at 6:38 a.m. May 18.

A follow-up tweet by Trooper Rocky Oliphant’s account said that a detour had been set up in the area.

Oliphant’s tweet included a photo of the incident, which showed a flatbed trailer upside down in the middle of the highway and its cargo, which appears to include plywood, on the shoulder of the road.

It is the second crash involving a semi carrying wood on a state highway in Whatcom County in a week. On Wednesday, May 12, a semi carrying lumber flipped on East Badger Road north of Lynden, forcing the closure of that highway for more than six hours.

No estimates have been given on how long it will take to clear Tuesday’s semi crash, but a WSDOT tweet at 11:40 a.m. reported that northbound and southbound traffic was alternating in the area.