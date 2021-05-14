Two Whatcom residents hospitalized after 2-car crash on Hannegan Thursday

Two Whatcom County residents were hospitalized Thursday evening with injuries they suffered after one car ran a stop sign and collided with another along Hannegan Road.

The Washington State Patrol says it is still investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:14 p.m. May 13 at the intersection of Hannegan and East Hemmi Road.

Mariah R. Javier, 22 of Bellingham, was reportedly driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra westbound on Hemmi Road approaching Hannegan, drove through the stop sign at the intersection and turned northbound onto Hannegan Road, according to the State Patrol report on the incident.

It was then than Javier’s Elantra struck a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 35-year-old man from Blaine, the report states. The Silverado came to rest off the roadway, while the Elantra stopped partially blocking northbound Hannegan Road.

Javier and the driver of the Silverado were both taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham with injuries, according to the report.

It was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident at the time of the report, which also stated that while the Silverado driver was wearing his seat belt, Javier was not. The State Patrol is still investigating whether any charges will be filed as result of the crash.