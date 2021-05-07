Here’s why Bellingham school officials are being harassed by far-right websites

Jazz Jennings arrives April 12, 2018, at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Use of the book “I Am Jazz,” based on the transgender girl’s life, has led to harassment of Bellingham school officials. Invision/AP

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Bellingham school officials and a local business have been targeted with hate speech and harassment over a children’s book about a transgender girl that was read to first-graders, the superintendent said Thursday, May 7.

In a message posted at the Bellingham Public Schools website, Superintendent Greg Baker said the book is part of the district’s recent commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Reading diverse books and learning about all kinds of lives is consistent with our values in our strategic plan, The Bellingham Promise. We believe all children should be loved, and we believe diversity enhances a strong and healthy community,” Baker said online.

Baker didn’t provide details of the harassment or who it was directed toward in his message Thursday.

But he said the book that prompted harassment is “I Am Jazz,” based on the true story of Jazz Jennings, a 20-year-old transgender girl and queer-rights activist whose TLC reality show is in its sixth season.

“The message of ‘I Am Jazz’ is a child reflecting on their own gender identity and that all people are unique and wonderful,” Baker said online. “Gender identity and expression are found in the Washington State Health and Physical Education standards.”

A state law requiring comprehensive science-based sexual-health education was the focus of Referendum 90, which was approved by 58% of Washington voters in 2020.

Harassment toward school staff apparently stems from stories on the websites of the right-wing Young America’s Foundation and at The Daily Wire, run by far-right media personality Ben Shapiro.

Both websites cite anonymous sources for their information, but they provide the name and contact information for the teacher they claim read the book, along with information about Jenn Mason, school board president.

Mason is owner of Wink Wink, billed as a “woman-owned, inclusive, all-ages, not creepy, sex shop” in downtown Bellingham.

School officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baker discussed the school’s commitment to challenging institutional bigotry and raising cultural awareness in a September 2019 interview with The Bellingham Herald.

“The new policy directs us to continue to confront the institutional bias that results in predictability of student success or lack thereof, including but not limited to race and ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, ability, language and culture,” Baker told The Herald.