Intalco operations are curtailed, but it was still fined by Ecology for this

Intalco Aluminum Corp. was fined in October 2020 for wastewater discharged that violated the idled smelter’s permit, according to the state Department of Ecology Monday, April 26.

Intalco paid a $2,500 fine, Ecology said in its quarterly summary of environmental penalties.

Ecology said Intalco exceeded its maximum discharge levels for fluoride on Oct. 15, 2020, and exceeded its monthly limits in October and November 2020.

Sampling frequency requirements for fluoride and suspended solids weren’t met in October 2020.

Further, the smelter exceeded maximum daily limits for grease and oil on Jan. 4, 2021.

Operations at the Alcoa Intalco Works plant west of Ferndale were curtailed in mid-2020 amid falling aluminum prices, and most of its 700 employees were laid off.

Only a few workers remain at the plant.