Whatcom deputies rescue passengers after boat formerly owned by John Wayne runs aground

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol deputies helped rescue eight adults from a sinking boat formerly owned by legendary actor John Wayne Saturday, April 17, off Stuart Island.

The deputies were conducting a regular patrol along the U.S.-Canada border, just north of Patos Island lighthouse when they received a distress call from the 76-foot Norwester, which had run aground on rocks in Prevost Harbor and was taking on water, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Knowing that the U.S. Coast Guard was working further to the west, deputies arrived at the wooden boat 10 minutes later and assisted several private boaters attempting to help the eight people on board the Norwester, the release stated.

Deputies used a 27-foot Lifeproof Patrol Vessel along the port bow of the Norwester to safely transfer the passengers and a dog to safety on their patrol vessel, according to the release, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

“Although this incident occurred in neighboring San Juan County, rescue knows no boundaries and we are fortunate to have great relationships with all of our marine partners who are willing to respond in a moment’s notice for those in distress,” Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Scott Huso said in the release. “Several private boaters who had been in the area were also actively involved in the rescue effort. Their willingness to respond to such a tragedy is highly appreciated and a testament to the bond between fellow boaters.”

A U.S. Towboat diver later found a 1-foot gash in the lower hull of the Norwester, according to the release and the U.S. Coast Guard asked the owner to drop anchor in Prevost Harbor to prevent the vessel from floating away.

The Norwester, a 1932 yacht, had been an iconic fixture in La Conner in recent years, according to a La Conner Weekly News story on the incident.

Rich Rutherford, who was identified as the Norwester’s current owner by the La Conner Weekly News, has started a Gofundme page to help raise funds to fix the boat. As of Friday, it had raised more than $13,700 toward its stated $1.5 million goal.

“Despite the challenges of rescuing the boat, the Norwester’s owners and crew are not ready to give up on this piece of history or their dream to use the boat to fund cancer research,” the Gofundme page reads.

According to the page, the boat hosted Hollywood actors Betty Davis, Orson Wells and Wayne and also served as a patrol boat during World War II.