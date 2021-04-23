Bellingham Police seek answers after two headless calves found in middle of Hannegan Road

Bellingham Police are investigating how two beheaded calves ended up in the middle of Hannegan Road in the Irongate neighborhood early Wednesday.

Officers were called 12:29 a.m. April 21 to the 4000 block of Hannegan Road for the report of a traffic hazard, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday evening.

Emergency radio traffic at the time reported an animal carcass was in the turn lane near the intersection with Division Street.

Officers arrived and located two dead calves in the middle of the road, Murphy reported, and both were missing their heads.

The officers moved the carcasses off the the roadway and called the Humane Society to pick them up, Murphy reported.

“We have no information at this point whether the calves died a natural death, were beheaded and dumped, or if something far more sinister happened to them,” Murphy wrote. “We are looking for assistance in determining who may have placed the calves in the roadway.”

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area where the calves were found is asked to contact the Bellingham Police Department’s tip line at 360-676-8611, submit a tip online at cob.org/tips or call the Humane Society Animal Control at 360-733-2080, ext. 3017.