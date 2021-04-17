Bellingham man dies in dirt bike collision on Whidbey Island

Joshua H. Heneger, 29, of Bellingham died Friday, April 16, in a single-vehicle collision west of Glendale on Whidbey Island, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Heneger was riding a dirt bike on a dirt road at about 7:30 p.m., lost control and struck a hard object, the State Patrol said.

The cause of the collision, which was on Jewett Road in Island County, is under investigation. The news release said Heneger was not wearing a helmet.