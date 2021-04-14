Bellingham fire crews respond to reported aircraft emergency at airport

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Bellingham Fire Department crews are responding to Bellingham International Airport Thursday afternoon after unconfirmed emergency radio reports an incident involving a small plane.

Crews were sent to the airport to assist Port of Bellingham crews for an aircraft emergency at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Unconfirmed radio reports at the time reported a small Cessna was down. Follow up reports said that a small aircraft was on its side and and that there was no smoke or fuel spillage.

Departures from the airport were being delayed, according to flightradar24.com.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the Port of Bellingham for more details.