Knoxville police officer injured in Monday’s school shooting has Whatcom County ties

Knoxville, Tennessee, police officer Adam Willson was injured in a shooting incident Monday, April 12, 2021, at Austin-East Magnet High School. Willson, who is recovering, has Whatcom County ties. Provided by Knoxville Police Department

The Knoxville Police Department officer who was shot and injured during a deadly shooting incident Monday at a Tennessee high school has Whatcom County ties.

Officer Adam Willson’s personnel file lists him as being from Bellingham, Knoxville Police Department Public Information Officer Scott Erland told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday, April 14.

A tip received by The Herald said Willson graduated from Ferndale High School in the early 1990s and that he still has family in the area. The Ferndale School District would not confirm what year Willson graduated, but oldfriends.com lists Willson as a member of Ferndale High’s Class of 1992.

Willson was a 20-year veteran of the department and was currently serving as the school resource officer at Austin-East Magnet High School, according to a Facebook post by the department.

“The latest on Officer Willson is that he is continuing to recover from surgery at the UT (University of Tennessee) Medical Center,” Erland wrote Wednesday. “He is in good spirits and expected to recover.”

Willson was wounded when a student opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday about 15 minutes before its 3:30 p.m. dismissal, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference late Monday.

Police found the student in a bathroom and ordered him to come out, but he wouldn’t comply, Rausch said. That’s when the student reportedly opened fire, Rausch said. Police fired back, killing the student, who has not been identified, Rausch said.

Willson was shot in the upper leg, the department said on Twitter. No one else was hurt in the incident, but the school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday as a state police investigation unfolds.

It wasn’t yet clear why the student brought a gun to school or why he fired at officers. It was also not clear if Willson was the officer who shot the student.

“We are grateful for the well wishes,” Knoxville police said in the Facebook post identifying Willson.

Actor Anthony Velvet Hall posted on Facebook Tuesday that he worked with Willson on an episode of “Murder Chose Me,” a TV crime series set in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, bro,” Hall wrote, adding #backtheblue and including a photo of the two standing next to each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.