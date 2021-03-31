Did you feel this small earthquake rumble beneath Whatcom County Wednesday morning?

A 2.0-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Whatcom County south of Kendall near Coal Creek, and four area residents reported feeling it to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake rattled the area at 7:47 p.m. March 31, according to the USGS update.

The epicenter was located less two miles southwest Kendall Elementary School, according to the USGS. That measures measures approximately 17 miles northeast of downtown Bellingham and 13 miles east southeast from Lynden, according to GoogleMaps. It was also approximately 18 miles from the summit of Mount Baker.

Preliminary measurements by the USGS showed the quake was located approximately 13 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

No damage was reported, but the USGS asks anyone who felt it report so on its “Did You Feel It?” web page.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

