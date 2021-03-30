Whatcom County firefighters battling mobile home fire along Guide Meridian

Whatcom County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire Tuesday, March 30, at the Hidden Village RV Park and Campground south of Lynden along Guide Meridian. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire at the Hidden Village RV Park and Campground south of Lynden along Guide Meridian.

Whatcom County Fire District 4 and 7 crews, along with firefighters from Bellingham and Lynden were called at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, to the report of a structure fire in the 7000 block of Guide Meridian Road, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed emergency radio reports at the time were that the fire was in mobile home.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras near the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road showed a large plume of smoke coming from the area and a number of fire trucks parked along the road.

At 12:54 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the right lane of northbound traffic along State Route 539 had been blocked due to the incident north of Pole Road.