Another small earthquake rattles in Canadian waters southwest of Whatcom County

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday evening in Canadian waters near the southern tip of Victoria Island — the fourth small quake to rattle the area southwest of Whatcom County in two days.

The most recent quake struck at 8:53 p.m. March 25, according to the USGS update.

The epicenter was located approximately 7.8 miles east southeast of Victoria, B.C., according to the USGS. That measures measures approximately 40 miles southwest of downtown Bellingham, according to GoogleMaps.

Preliminary measurements by the USGS showed the quake was located approximately 28 miles beneath the earth’s surface

No damage was reported, but six people — all near the southern end of Victoria Island, reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Friday afternoon.

The quake comes after the USGS reported:

▪ A 1.2-magnitude quake just west of Victoria at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ A 2.8-magnitude quake near Salt Spring Island Wednesday shortly before noon.

▪ A 1.4-magnitude quake of Waldron Island at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

Get alerts

Sign up for local emergency alerts that are available to the general public or download the AlertSense MyAlerts app for your mobile phone in the Apple Store or from Google Play.