Bellingham police, city workers break up Laurel Park homeless camp Thursday morning

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police blocked the four intersections around Laurel Park early Thursday, March 25, as city workers directed homeless people camped there to gather their belongings.

Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood told the City Council Monday, March 22, that homeless encampments will not be allowed in city parks and described efforts to persuade campers to leave and provide services and shelter to those who want it.

About 25 campers were told to move from Laurel Park on Friday morning, March 19, and campers tried without success to establish at least two other encampments. Many of them returned to Laurel Park that evening, however, and the camp remained there.

Many of the campers appeared to be among the two dozen people the city cleared from a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields on Tuesday, March 16. That camp was established after Bellingham Police and Public Works crews cleared the homeless Camp 210 encampment outside City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library Thursday, Jan. 28.

While there was an organized protest, and arrests, as the earlier camps were dismantled, there were no protesters present early Thursday.