Bellingham man dies in Skagit County crash with truck

Justin W. Friedrich, 25, of Bellingham died Tuesday, March 16, in a two-vehicle collision on Higgins Airport Way in Skagit County, according to information from the Washington State Patrol.

Friedrich was driving a silver 1997 Isuzu Rodeo southbound on Higgins Airport Way from Ovenell Road about 1 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The second vehicle, a 2020 Isuzu NRR commercial truck, was northbound on Higgins Airport Way toward Ovenell Road. It’s driver, Thomas K. Chahary, 69, of Sedro Woolley, was injured and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. The hospital would not release information about his condition Tuesday evening.

The state patrol says the cause of the collision is under investigation. Chahary was wearing a seatbelt, but it’s unknown if Freidrich was wearing one.