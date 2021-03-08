Bellingham motorcycle rider dies in single-vehicle crash in Burien

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider from Bellingham who was not wearing a helmet died in single-vehicle crash Monday morning along State Route 509 in Burien.

Allen S. Sutton died at the scene after he lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from his 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400, according to a Washington State Patrol release on the fatal crash.

Sutton was traveling southbound on State Route 509 near milepost 26-9 at approximately 7:21 a.m. when he lost control, struck the right side guardrail and came to rest on the ride side of the road, according to the release, which added that Sutton was ejected from the motorcycle.

The incident occurred just north of 128th Street, according to a tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson.

Sutton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release, and the cause of the crash was believed to be speed too fast for conditions.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked for approximately two hours, the release states.