Bellingham announces partners for new tiny home village, expected to open this spring

The city of Bellingham announced Wednesday that it has partnered with a pair of non-profit organizations to establish a tiny home village for qualified residents. The village is expected to open late this spring in the Puget neighborhood.

Joining with the city’s proposal to host the new tiny home village at the former site of the city’s “Clean Green” facility near the intersection of Woburn Street and Lakeway Drive, according to a city news release on the partnership, are:

▪ Low Income Housing Institute — a non-profit house service organization that owns and manages more than 2,300 units of housing and 11 tiny home villages throughout western Washington and the Puget Sound region.

▪ Road2Home — a non-profit founded by Bellingham residents to help people experiencing homelessness and navigate available social services.

Low Income House Institute and Road2Home will construct, maintain and operate the village of between 30 and 36 tiny homes, according to the release. The village is anticipated to open in May or June.

A neighborhood meeting to describe the plan and answer questions is scheduled to be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 11, and more details on the project are available online on the city’s Tiny House Village project page.

“We continue seeking new shelter options that are healthy and safe and, through our partnership with (Low Income House Institute) and Road2Home, give people experiencing homelessness access to case management to help them transition into permanent housing,” Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in the release. “Creating permitted tiny house villages makes important progress toward the housing goals we all share.

“Our work with these two organizations is in addition to our diligent efforts in recent months to increase other temporary shelter options.”

The proposed new tiny house village will be operated in addition to the Unity Village and Swift Haven communities operated by Homes Now!, according to the release.

The city is currently in negotiations with the Low Income House Institute to determine the contract details, Planning and Community Development Director Rick Sepler said in the release. A permit process, which includes opportunities for public feedback, is already underway and a neighborhood meeting is scheduled for March 11.

“(Low Income House Institute) brings to Bellingham substantial experience in developing and operating tiny house villages, including a proven track record of working with local residents in the community to address their concerns and moving residents from the tiny house to transitional and permanent housing,” Sepler said in the release. “Their partnership with Road2Home adds local knowledge and connection. Together, they can provide an additional resource to help get folks into permanent housing.”

The project, which was approved by the Bellingham City Council as part of the 2021 budget, according to the release, is funded by a combination of federal and local funds. The city of Bellingham and Whatcom County have invested approximately $10 million per year in projects, partnerships and services to help respond to the need for emergency shelter and address the causes of homelessness.

The intent of the tiny home village, according to the release, is to provide shelter, safety and community to residents and give them a chance to work with case managers onsite to help them obtain permanent housing, employment, health care, education and other services, Low Income House Institute Executive Director Sharon Lee said in the release.

“Too many people are vulnerable living outdoors and we offer an experienced, successful model that provides help and hope,” Lee said in the release. “This new village will have heated and insulated tiny houses with services. Case managers will help people make a transition to permanent housing and employment.

“Tiny houses have a proven track record of moving people into housing compared with other forms of shelter.”

Road2Home and the Low Income House Institute welcome donations and volunteers to help set up the village and support the residents, according to the release. Volunteers and those wishing to donate can email info@road2home.org.