As COVID took hold, Whatcom’s drug overdose deaths doubled during first half of 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold of the region, the number of drug overdose deaths in Whatcom County also saw a steep increase. The number of overdose deaths in the county more than doubled during the first half of 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the Washington State Department of Health.

Much of that increase came from deaths related to fentanyl, a powerful opioid that has been found in counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioid pills, often with “M30” or “A215” imprinted on them.

According to the preliminary data released by the state on Feb. 19, Whatcom County had 19 drug overdose deaths during the first half of 2020 — eight in the first quarter and 11 in the second. Over the same period in 2019, Whatcom saw nine deaths — four in the first quarter and five in the second.

Opioid-related overdose deaths represented 68.4% of those deaths during the first half of 2020 (13 deaths) — up from 2019, when they accounted for 55.6% of the overdose deaths (five deaths).

Not coincidentally, Whatcom County saw eight overdose deaths related to fentanyl during the first half of 2020 — three in the first quarter and five in the second. In 2019, the county had no fentanyl-related overdose deaths during the first six months.

The data released Friday also showed Whatcom County had two cocaine-related overdose deaths in the first half of 2020 (up from zero in 2019), two heroin-related overdose deaths in 2020 (down from four in 2019) and seven methamphetamine-related overdose deaths in 2020 (up from two).

Drug overdose deaths accelerated throughout the state during the first half of 2020, according to a release with the data, stating that Washington saw a 38% increase over 2019 numbers.

A big part of the cause, according to the release, is the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had during its early stages.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us,” State Medical Advisor for COVID-19 Response Bob Lutz said in the release. “Those Washingtonians with substance use disorder may have found themselves using more frequently, and unfortunately, the data suggest they are also overdosing more often.”

The number of overdose deaths in Washington increased from 607 during the first half of 2019 to 835 in the first six months of 2020.

Like Whatcom, much of that growth was attributed to fentanyl, as the number of deaths in 2019 (137) more than doubled to 309 in 2020.

“People should assume that any drug not from a pharmacy could have fentanyl in it,” the release read.

“Not all overdoses have to end in death,” the release continued. “Each of us can play an important role in saving lives in our communities”

The release recommended:

▪ If you use drugs, never use alone. If you must, call 800-484-3731.

▪ If you use drugs, start slow, using a tester amount to determine the strength.

▪ If you know someone who uses, know the signs of overdose to help save their life, including the inability to wake up, slow or no breathing and blue, gray or ashy skin, lips or fingernails.

▪ Have Naloxone (also called Narcan) — a safe, simple medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose — on hand. Under a statewide order, anyone can get Naloxone at a pharmacy without seeing a doctor first, and the Good Samaritan Overdose law prevents the victim or people assisting with an overdose from prosecution for drug possession.

▪ If someone is overdosing, immediately call 911, give them Naloxone and perform rescue breathing.

More resources are available at StepOverdose.org or on the Department of Health’s State Opioid Response Plan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provides help for those seeking to fight against opioid addiction.