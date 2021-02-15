Bellingham man dies in two-alarm house fire Sunday morning in King Mountain neighborhood

A Bellingham man died in a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning in the King Mountain neighborhood, but a female resident at the home managed to escape without serious injury.

“It’s very unfortunate — sad and tragic,” Bellingham Fire Department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis said of the man’s death.

Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Frances Avenue at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, after neighbors reported smoke coming from the upstairs windows of the home and the occupants were believed to still be inside, Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald Monday.

Though the weekend snow made roads slippery and the fire was up a hill, the first crews did not have problems reaching the home, Michaelis said, and a second alarm was sounded shortly after they arrived due to people still in the burning structure.

Shortly after the first crews arrived, the woman exited the burning house, Michaelis said. She was checked out and did not suffer any injuries that required she be taken to the hospital, and she also confirmed that the man remained inside.

Firefighters entered the home in rescue mode, Michaelis said, but when there was a partial collapse of the second floor, they had to evacuate and fight flames defensively from the outside. None of the firefighters were injured in the partial collapse, which Michaelis said was caused by where the fire was located within the home, not because the structure was fully involved.

“It’s pretty challenging and difficult for that crew, knowing that somebody was still inside,” Michaelis said.

Once it was deemed safe, firefighters were again able to enter the home, according to Michaelis, and they found the deceased man on the second floor.

The source of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental, Michaelis said.

The fatal fire was part of a relatively busy weekend for Bellingham Fire, as Michaelis said the weekend snow created a number of calls for everything from traffic accidents and slips to fire alarm malfunctions once Whatcom County began to thaw out.