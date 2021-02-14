How are Whatcom’s roads? If you must go out, check these maps for closures, snow plowing

With snow still falling in Whatcom County, if you must go out, check these maps and videos for road closures and snow plowing routes.

Snowfall totals will vary across Whatcom County. The National Weather Service has an online map that shows snow amounts for the last 48 hours.

Road videos from the Washington State Department of Transportation cameras in Whatcom County show road conditions.

Whatcom County’s travel planner website shows the plowing priority of all county roads.

Bellingham Public Works Department applies a deicing solution to streets in advance of snow and ice. Crews sand roadways when they are icy or covered with light snow, using a mixture of 80 percent sand and 20 percent salt.

Plowing priority routes include arterial streets, bus routes and access routes to critical facilities such as hospitals and fire stations, according to the city website. Routes typically first cleared are Alabama Street, Meridian Street, Cornwall Avenue, Old Fairhaven Parkway and the downtown Central Business District.