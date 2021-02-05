NTSB says this is what caused the 2019 propane tanker crash at Cherry Point pier

A complacent atmosphere on the bridge of a massive propane tanker distracted the ship’s pilot, causing him to steer too fast and at the wrong angle toward the Petrogas pier at Cherry Point, according to an official report on the 2019 incident.

In its report released Thursday afternoon, Feb. 4, the National Transportation Safety Board said “poor bridge resource management,” including a “non-pertinent” conversation with the pilot and captain, took the bridge crew’s attention away from the docking maneuver.

No one was injured when the 741-foot liquid petroleum gas tanker Levant hit the T-shaped end of the Petrogas pier at Cherry Point at 4:06 a.m. Dec. 15, 2019, the NTSB report said.

A total of $8.25 million in damage was reported to the ship and the pier.

None of the ship’s cargo of propane and butane leaked.

