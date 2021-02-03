Whatcom County truck driver uninjured in four-car fatal crash on road to Deception Pass

A Blaine truck driver was uninjured in a four-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Skagit County that resulted in the death of an Oak Harbor woman.

Jessica L. Kimmel, 28, died at the scene after the crash occurred at approximately 4:12 p.m. Feb. 2 south of Howards Corner on State Highway 20, according to the Washington State Patrol release on the fatal incident.

According to the release:

▪ A 1999 Ford F250 driven by 55-year-old Richard T. Heidecker of Anacortes was stopped in southbound lanes of State Highway 20 waiting to make a left turn onto Tibbles Lane.

▪ A 2012 Toyota Scion driven by 24-year-old Rye A. Robles of Oak Harbor also was waiting in the southbound lane behind the F250.

▪ A 1998 Volkswagen Golf driven by Kimmel was headed southbound and swerved to avoid striking the stopped Scion, but it struck the rear of it, forcing it to hit the F250.

▪ Kimmel’s Golf then spun into the northbound lane and was struck by a northbound 2021 International MV607 driven by 68-year-old George B. Livsey of Blaine.

▪ Kimmel’s Golf, Robles’ Scion and Livsey’s International all came to rest in the southbound ditch, while Heidecker’s F250 stopped on the southbound shoulder.

All four drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the report, and no injuries were reported for Livsey, Heidecker or Robles.

The report states that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.