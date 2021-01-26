Bellingham Fire investigating report person hit, killed by train on Chuckanut Bay bridge

Bellingham Fire Department emergency crews are investigating the report that a person was hit and killed by a train on the railroad bridge over Chuckanut Bay near Teddy Bear Cove.

Emergency crews, including the Marine 6 fire boat, were first called at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, to the area near the intersection of Chuckanut Drive and Spokane Street near Woodstock Farm for an expanded traffic collision, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time stated it was for a person being hit by a train.

Later unconfirmed emergency radio reports said BNSF reported the incident and that it occurred just onto the railroad bridge over Chuckanut Bay, west of Woodstock Farms. Reports also said the train was northbound at the time of the reported incident.

An unconfirmed radio report at 10:28 a.m. said BNSF had contacted Skagit County emergency services and confirmed to them that there the incident resulted in a fatality.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to BNSF for more information.

This story will be updated.