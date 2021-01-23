House fire in Bellingham prompts reminder of proper fireplace ash removal

A house fire on Terrace Place in Bellingham’s Edgemoor neighborhood prompted the response of around 14 fire units on Saturday morning.

The fire was first spotted by a Marine Six boat crew performing training exercises in the bay around 10:10 a.m. Jan. 23, according to Bellingham Fire Public Information Officer Dustin Michaelis. Several neighbors also simultaneously reported the fire to Bellingham Fire Dispatch.

One of the homeowners was home but was unaware of the fire until being alerted by a neighbor. The fire was contained to the deck and exterior siding of the house with limited damage to the attic and roof. No injuries or displacements were reported.

The incident is not being investigated further as the fire appears accidental, according to the fire department. An exact cause for the fire was not given, but Michaelis said that people should be reminded to discard the ashes from their fireplaces.