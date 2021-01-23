Here’s where Whatcom may see some snow this weekend

A snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for up to two inches of snow in the Fraser Valley north of Whatcom County from evening Saturday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 24.

The National Weather Service Saturday update calls for little or no snow accumulation Sunday in Bellingham.

Its forecast for Sunday and Monday calls for a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m.

The forecast shows some sun Tuesday, before returning to overnight temperatures near freezing and a mix of rain and snow for Bellingham daily through Friday, Jan. 29.

Whatcom County Emergency Management posted online that “the system could bring a rain/snow mixture with it in the lower areas of the county and Sumas could see rain or snow. Newhalem will get snow but accumulations will be 1-2 inches of snow on Sunday and Sunday night.”

If needed, the county posts weather-related road closures online.