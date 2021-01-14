North Cascades rangers searching for Everett man after finding his car in Whatcom County

North Cascades National Park rangers are searching for an Everett man who’s car was found in eastern Whatcom County and have asked for help with any tips from the public to help them locate him.

Park rangers are looking for Christopher Jarman, 31, a white man who is 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to a National Park Service release posted to Facebook.

Jaman’s 2008 Honda CRV was located by park personnel Wednesday, Jan. 13, along the north side of Highway 20 near the Goodell Creek Campground, approximately one mile west of Newhalem, according to the release.

Jarman, who is believed to be suicidal, according to the release, was last seen Monday at his Everett home. He is believed to be in possession of a firearm and traveling with a small, white Blue Heeler-type dog.

Anyone with information about Jarman or his whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Park rangers at 888-653-0009, submit an online tip at nps.gov/ISB, email nps_isb@nps.gov or call 911.

If you see Jarman, the release advises not to approach him, but to instead alert U.S. Park rangers.