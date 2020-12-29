Northwest Washington’s shaky week continues with a quake in Whatcom County Tuesday

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Whatcom County Tuesday morning east of Bellingham, only a dozen miles northwest of the Mount Baker summit.

The quake struck at 10:54 a.m. Dec. 29, according to the USGS update.

The epicenter was located approximately 3.8 miles south southeast of Maple Falls, according to the USGS, and approximately 19 miles east southeast of Lynden. It was located just north of Racehorse Creek, according to GoogleMaps.

Preliminary measurements by the USGS showed the quake being located near the surface.

No damage was reported, but two people reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Tuesday afternoon.

The quake comes approximately a day after three quakes shook northwest Washington Sunday night and early Monday and only hours after three others were recorded in the area near Carnation Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Further south, two more earthquakes shook off the southern Oregon coast Monday, including one that measured 5.7.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

Get alerts

Sign up for local emergency alerts that are available to the general public or download the AlertSense MyAlerts app for your mobile phone in the Apple Store or from Google Play.