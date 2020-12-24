Derailed oil train catches fire again in Custer

Smoldering oil from ruptured railroad tank cars caught fire Wednesday night, Dec. 23, only hours before the track’s scheduled reopening.

Residents in the immediate area were told to leave their homes in case firefighters were unable to get flames under control, said BNSF Railway spokeswoman Courtney Wallace.

“First responders are on scene and operations have been suspended at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, immediate neighbors were evacuated,” Wallace told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Details were unavailable early Thursday, Dec. 24, but the emergency services app Pulse Point showed that firefighters and other Whatcom County emergency services were sent to Main Street and Portal Way in Custer at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wallace said that the fire was out within an hour.

Meanwhile, the BNSF rebuilt the damaged tracks and its main line opened before dawn Thursday, she said.

“Following extensive testing and inspections, BNSF plans to safely reopen its mainline around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24,” Wallace said. “Once the mainline reopens, regular service will resume. The initial trains will operate at reduced speeds.”

Seven cars of a BNSF train derailed just before noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, just south of the intersection of Portal Way and Main Street.

Three cars ruptured, spilling the highly flammable Bakken crude that the train was hauling from North Dakota to the Phillips 66 refinery west of Ferndale.

Oil ignited and burned for several hours as firefighters from several Whatcom County fire departments and specialized fire crews from the two nearby oil refineries worked to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries or damage to residents’ property was were reported.

Residents were evacuated Tuesday in a half-mile radius around the site as a column of toxic black smoke billowed into the sky.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions and only residents of the area are being allowed to return.

Journalists are being denied access to the scene as officials from several local, state and federal agencies investigate the cause, pump out remaining oil in the tank cars and remove contaminated soil and water.

It was unknown how much oil spilled, but a BNSF official said the cars were of a type that can carry about 30,000 gallons.

Officials with the state Department of Ecology said initial tests showed no serious environmental damage.