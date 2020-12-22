Power out at about 9,000 Whatcom County homes Tuesday morning

Power was out to about 9,000 homes in Whatcom County at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to the Puget Sound Energy power outage map.

The largest concentration of outages appeared to be Sudden Valley west to Lake Padden Park near Bellingham.

Other outages were reported in northern Whatcom County, from Sumas to Blaine.

Service appeared to be restored to thousands near Lake Padden by 8:50 a.m. and by 10 a.m. about 3,000 homes were impacted.

PSE told The Bellingham Herald at 10 a.m. it appears 7,015 customers were impacted with substations and a transmission line affected.

PSE expects the Lake Louise substation power should be restored by early afternoon after a downed tree is removed.