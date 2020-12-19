Bellingham woman dies in Skagit County traffic collision Friday night

A Bellingham woman died Friday night in a traffic collision in Skagit County, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Sonja M. Bratz, 35, was driving southbound on State Route 20 on Fidalgo Island about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 when her Pontiac Sunfire crossed the center line and struck a northbound Honda Accord driven by a 45-year-old Anacortes woman.

The Anacortes woman was airlifted to Harborview hospital in Seattle. Her condition is unknown.

Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the cause is under investigation, according to the state patrol release.