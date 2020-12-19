Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Bellingham woman dies in Skagit County traffic collision Friday night

A Bellingham woman died Friday night in a traffic collision in Skagit County, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Sonja M. Bratz, 35, was driving southbound on State Route 20 on Fidalgo Island about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 when her Pontiac Sunfire crossed the center line and struck a northbound Honda Accord driven by a 45-year-old Anacortes woman.

The Anacortes woman was airlifted to Harborview hospital in Seattle. Her condition is unknown.

Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the cause is under investigation, according to the state patrol release.

Profile Image of Julie Shirley
Julie Shirley
Julie Shirley directs news coverage for The Bellingham Herald and has been the executive editor since 2003. She’s been an editor in Florida, California and Washington since 1979.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service