Expect ‘long term closure’ of I-5 bridge over Skagit River Wednesday after semi crash

A non-injury crash at the Skagit River bridge Wednesday, Dec. 9, has closed all lanes Interstate 5 in both directions while inspectors assess if there was any damage to the bridge.

“Please plan for a long term closure of the Skagit River Bridge today,” a Washington State Department of Transportation tweet at 9:01 a.m. read. “Our team is heading up from Olympia to inspect the bridge. Please plan your trip accordingly ... no ETA at this time.”

A semi truck headed southbound on the freeway hit the barrier and broke its front axle, according to a tweet by Washington State Trooper Heather Axtman made at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Axtman reported.

“The roadway is fully blocked,” Axtman tweeted. “Unknown ETA for reopening. Please avoid the area. The detour will be at George Hopper Rd.”

A follow up tweet by Axtman at 7:21 a.m. said that inspectors had arrived on scene and more were on their way and that northbound I-5 had been shut down.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There is no ETA for reopening. Please be patient and plan your route accordingly,” Axtman wrote.

A tweet from the Washington State Department said that northbound traffic was closed between East College Way (milepost 227) and George Hopper Road (milepost 229). The closure point for southbound traffic has been moved north to the State Route 20 exit.

At 8:14 a.m., WSDOT reported that all debris from the crash had been cleared, but the inspectors were still making sure the bridge is “good to go.”

“Still expecting it to be closed for a bit longer,” the WSDOT tweet read.

WSDOT traffic cameras showed northbound traffic backed up more than two miles to Anderson Road and south bound traffic backed up beyond the State Route 20 interchange.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

This is not the first time the bridge over the Skagit River has been closed after being hit by a semi.

On May 23, 2013, a trucker was hauling an oversize load of drilling equipment when his load bumped against the steel framework over the bridge. The bridge collapsed into the river, and though two cars fell in to the water below, nobody was killed and three people in those cars escaped with only minor injuries.

But the loss of Whatcom and Skagit counties’ major artery south impacted travelers and commerce, as WSDOT had to set up detours around the collapsed bridge and initially led to hours-long delays. A temporary bridge was built in mid-June to alleviate that stress while a replacement bridge was built and later slid into place.

An National Transportation Safety Board investigation found the trucker in the 2013 incident felt “crowded” by another truck driver in the next lane and moved closer to the side of the bridge that had less clearance, causing his load to hit a truss, which caused the collapse.

Overall, the incident cost $19.8 million to repair. The Washington State Supreme Court in 2019 upheld a $17 million lawsuit filed in 2015 by the state against the truck driver, his carrier, a pilot car operator and others to regain some of those costs, according to a Nov. 1, 2019 story published by trucking publication Landline.com.

This story will be updated.