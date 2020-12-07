Did you feel this Whatcom County earthquake shaking on Monday morning?

A small earthquake struck Monday morning beneath Whatcom County, less than miles away from Bellingham.

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck at 9:11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located approximately 3.8 miles southwest of Everson, according to the USGS, and approximately 9.3 miles north northeast of Bellingham. It was located just west on Noon Road, according to GoogleMaps, just north of the intersection with Central Road.

It was measured approximately 2.1 miles beneath the earth’s surface, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported, and nobody has reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Monday morning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

Get alerts

Sign up for local emergency alerts that are available to the general public or download the AlertSense MyAlerts app for your mobile phone in the Apple Store or from Google Play.