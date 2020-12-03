Body of missing Whatcom County man located by drones, recovered near Tenant Lake

The body of a 37-year-old Lynden man who had been missing since Nov. 16 was recovered by search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Dec. 1, near Tenant Lake.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed that the recovered body belonged to Timothy Elenbaas, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

Elenbaas was reported missing Nov. 16, and a day later deputies and search and rescue volunteers searched the Tenant Lake area, where his car had been found. But that search proved unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, detectives used a drone to search an area near the lake that is inaccessible by foot and located Elenbaas’ body in the marsh.

Summit to Sound Search and Rescue was called and retrieved Elenbaas’ body.

