Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Body of missing Whatcom County man located by drones, recovered near Tenant Lake

The body of a 37-year-old Lynden man who had been missing since Nov. 16 was recovered by search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Dec. 1, near Tenant Lake.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed that the recovered body belonged to Timothy Elenbaas, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

Elenbaas was reported missing Nov. 16, and a day later deputies and search and rescue volunteers searched the Tenant Lake area, where his car had been found. But that search proved unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, detectives used a drone to search an area near the lake that is inaccessible by foot and located Elenbaas’ body in the marsh.

Summit to Sound Search and Rescue was called and retrieved Elenbaas’ body.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service