That wasn’t the Thanksgiving turkey talking back — there was a quake near Whatcom

That wasn’t the turkey talking back — the stuffing, green bean casserole or pumpkin pie, neither.

That rumbling you may have felt Thanksgiving evening was a small earthquake just 15 miles south-southwest of Bellingham.

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck at 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located just off the east coast of Guemes Island, according to the USGS, approximately 2.4 miles north of Anacortes. It was approximately nine miles beneath the earth’s surface.

It was the second small earthquake to rattle Guemes Island in the past two weeks, following 2.5-magnitude quake Nov. 16.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No damage was reported Thursday, and nobody has reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Friday morning.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

Get alerts

Sign up for local emergency alerts that are available to the general public or download the AlertSense MyAlerts app for your mobile phone in the Apple Store or from Google Play.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER