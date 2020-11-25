Bellingham Herald Logo
Whatcom council votes on an interim measure for Cherry Point industrial zone

Whatcom County Council members extended an interim ban Tuesday, Nov. 24, on filing, accepting or processing new applications for most new or expanded facilities for shipping unrefined fossil fuels that won’t be processed or used at the Cherry Point industrial zone.

The measure passed 4-3, with council members Tyler Byrd, Ben Elenbaas and Kathy Kershner opposed.

It’s the 10th such interim measure since September 2016 as the council considers changes to a comprehensive plan that regulates the types of industry and manufacturing facilities in the region west of Ferndale.

The area is home to oil refineries and related petrochemical operations, and many county officials hope that the region will attract renewable-energy firms and similar sustainable businesses.

In recent months, a group of oil industry and environmental representatives have been discussing changes to zoning and codes that regulate heavy industry at Cherry Point and the Planning Commission forward its recommendations to the council.

Council members have been discussing those changes in committee sessions.

