First post-Trebek ‘Jeopardy!’ host is no stranger to Whatcom audiences

“Jeopardy!” record-holding contestant Ken Jennings, who was named Nov. 23 as the first in a series of interim hosts to replace the late Alex Trebek, is a fan favorite for many Bellingham-area residents.

On Nov. 14 — less than a week after Trebek’s death — Jennings was online co-host of the Whatcom Literacy Council’s annual Trivia Bee fundraiser.

“He’s a very gracious guy. He’s a classy guy,” said Katherine Freimund, literacy council director.

“There’s no one who will replace Alex Trebek,” Freimund told The Bellingham Herald. “But it would be nice to have someone with those qualities replace him.”

Jennings, 46, is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champ with 74 wins.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He joined the annual Trivia Bee in 2007 as a “lifeline” for contestants who needed a clue, later becoming co-host with Scotty Van Dryver of Bellingham radio station KAFE-FM.

Freimund said the two had a hilarious rapport and kept the show moving with their “intelligent, dry wit.”

Jennings, who was born in Edmonds, Wash., and attended the University of Washington, often joked with Trivia Bee contestants and autographed copies of his books, which include “Maphead,” “Brainiac” and “Planet Funny.”