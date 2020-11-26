Extend-a-Hand charity helps house Whatcom County families, pay medical needs

Dental assistants Jesse Arnott, left, and Eva Larios check in patients for curbside pharmacy pickup, instituted to meet COVID-19 social distancing precautions at Unity Care NW in Bellingham. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Extend-a-Hand donations allow local organizations to make big differences in small ways for Whatcom County residents who need immediate help with housing and health care.

The unrestricted funds shared by Unity Care NW and the Opportunity Council, which administers the fund, help Whatcom County families avoid eviction and keep up with medications and care.

Generous Bellingham Herald readers donated $27,000 to Extend-a-Hand last holiday season, and, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is even greater this year. We’re hoping you’ll give generously again this year.

The Bellingham Herald covers administrative costs up to $50,000 in donations, so gifts directly support people assisted at Unity Care NW and the Opportunity Council.

Donations are tax-deductible, and donors through Dec. 30, 2020, will be recognized in The Herald. You can mail donation checks to Extend-a-Hand, c/o Opportunity Council, P.O. Box 2134, Bellingham, WA 98227

Donations are accepted online via credit card or PayPal or by credit card using the form in The Herald’s print edition Thursday, Nov. 26, or by calling Kaitlyn Miller at 360-734-5121, ext. 333.

Here’s what gifts supported

Extend-A-Hand donations were used in 2020 by the Opportunity Council to provide emergency assistance for 55 households, according to Sheri Burgler Emerson, associate director of the Opportunity Council. Support for families and individuals experiencing a housing crisis included rent assistance, emergency shelter, clothing, moving costs and cleaning, hygiene, and baby supplies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Opportunity Council has seen a heavy increase in the need to support families with emergency motel stays as the option to stay with friends or family has been eliminated as a resource when facing homelessness. As the pandemic continues, this need for emergency shelter also will continue into the next year.

The agency also has seen a very high demand for rent assistance and expects that to continue for months.

The Opportunity Council shared these stories about how funds were used in 2020:

▪ Last winter, a young single mom and her infant were sleeping in their vehicle when they came to Opportunity Council seeking assistance. Thanks to Extend-A-Hand, the mom and baby were able to receive a warm, safe place to stay at a motel. With the support of a case manager, the family found an apartment to rent. She was able to find childcare and a full-time job, and mom and baby are now doing very well.

▪ Extend-A-Hand helped several families that had lost their income due to COVID-19 with diapers and household cleaning supplies, while they were also connected with deeper assistance through eviction prevention rent assistance.

▪ Extend-A-Hand helped with moving costs for a senior citizen when they were no longer able to stay in the room they had been renting due to COVID.

▪ Extend-A-Hand helped a family with paying its deposit to secure an apartment after it had been homeless for several months.

With nearly 40% of Whatcom County households either living in poverty or among the working poor, too many lack access to affordable medications, according to a Unity Care NW report shared by Tamara Tregoning, development officer at Unity Care. The pandemic has only increased the number of people struggling due to job loss, sickness, and hardships.

“Community members struggle, making tough choices between paying bills or purchasing food. Prescription assistance through Extend‐A‐Hand funds means that recipients can rest assured that their medications will be covered and their limited funds can be used for other basic needs,” the report states.

Extend-A-Hand funds in 2020 were used by Unity Care NW to help 535 patients with 1,525 prescriptions, an average of $13.17 per patient. Tregoning shared some of those stories:

▪ A 75‐year‐old who has several health issues and is not eligible for Washington Medicaid but does not have the money for their diabetes medication has been able to use Extend‐A‐Hand to cover the costs of monthly medications.

▪ A 53‐year‐old with a seizure disorder was without prescription insurance for two months and often visited the hospital emergency room because of their condition. Extend‐A‐Hand funds were used to ensure medication access until the insurance was reinstated, avoiding potential trips to the hospital during the pandemic.

▪ A 45‐year‐old veteran had a recurring infection and could not afford their medication co-pays for treatment. The individual was very emotional and grateful when they learned that Extend‐A‐Hand funds were going to be used to cover the cost of their prescription so they could finally find relief.

▪ A 45‐year‐old was seen for body lice and skin infections four times in three months. It had been two months since they had a bath or shower due to homelessness. The small co-pays for the medications used to treat the lice and skin infection were made possible thanks to Extend‐A‐Hand. The lice and infection cleared up after these treatments, keeping the patient from having to go to the hospital for care.