Mysterious candy van in Ferndale turns out to be mobile grocery store

Officials with the Ferndale Police Department have warned the community to do their research and to avoid spreading false rumors after viral internet posts about a suspicious van turned out to be a mobile grocery store.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Douglas Road in Ferndale on Friday, Nov. 20, after receiving reports of children being lured into a white van with candy, according to a news release. The presence of the van led to several Facebook posts from concerned parents in the area.

An investigation showed that the van was actually a repurposed delivery box truck that was operating as a mobile grocery store. The store had a valid resellers permit, according to Ferndale Police.

The release also asked concerned citizen to refrain from sharing unfounded rumors on social media before letting officials conduct any investigations.

“The Ferndale Police Department would like to remind everyone that what you read on the internet is not always what it seems. During these hard times, people of our community are doing whatever they can to get through this crisis,” the release said. “Yes, some of these ventures are legitimate and some not. If you see something suspicious, report it to the police and allow them time to do a thorough investigation. If you participate in something going viral on the internet, you may be harming someone in your community unnecessarily.”

