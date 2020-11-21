Local
Mount Vernon woman dies after driving car into Skagit River Friday night
A Mount Vernon woman apparently died after driving her car into the Skagit River near Edgewater Park Friday night, Nov. 20, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Positive identification of the woman is pending the Skagit County Coroner’s Office Investigation. The Mount Vernon Police Department continues to investigate the incident but at this time does not suspect foul play, according to a department news release.
The young woman called the Skagit Emergency Communications Center around 9:46 p.m. Friday saying that she had driven her car into the river, according to the release.
Dive teams from the U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector Special Operations, Whatcom and Kitsap search and rescue and a drone from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the car Friday night but were unsuccessful. The search was suspended at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, due to darkness and hazardous conditions.
The car, with the woman’s body inside, was found around 11:30 a.m. Saturday around 300 yards from where it went into the river.
Rescue workers were unable to recover the car due to strong currents in the river and will retrieve it when conditions allow, according to the release.
