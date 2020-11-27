Rev up your turkey burner this Thanksgiving with these three Whatcom County hikes

If you’re looking to burn off calories after your Thanksgiving feast or want to head out for a turkey burner before eating those leftovers, check out this menu of three hikes that will give your lungs and legs a workout.

Just remember to keep your distance to curb COVID-19 transmission. Or wear a mask when you can’t reliably keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people from outside your household.

If the trail is packed, think about coming back another time.

Chanterelle Trail

Difficulty: Moderate, with an elevation gain of 2,200 feet over 5 miles in Lake Whatcom Park near Bellingham.

Round trip: 10 miles.

Users: Hikers and mountain bikers, although who can be on which trail varies.

Why you’ll like it: The trail takes you on a long and steady climb through pretty, wooded areas. A stunning wide-open view of Lake Whatcom below will make you glad you made the effort. If you still need to burn off more energy, the trail continues after the jaw-dropping view.

Family-friendly: Yes.

Getting there: Follow North Shore Drive around the north end of Lake Whatcom past Agate Bay and across the bridge at Smith Creek. The route will turn into Northshore Road. Turn left (if coming from Bellingham) at the Lake Whatcom Park sign. Follow the road and then park at the well-marked trailhead at the end of the road in the main parking area.

Parking is free.

Details: co.whatcom.wa.us/2098/Lake-Whatcom-Park, including a map.

Oyster Dome

Part of the sweeping view from the top of Oyster Dome on Blanchard Mountain in May 2018. Kie Relyea The Bellingham Herald

Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous. The first and last half-miles are steep, with an elevation gain of about 1,840 feet to the top of Oyster Dome in Skagit County.

Round trip: Up to 6 miles.

Users: Hikers. Dogs must be leashed.

Why you’ll like it: This would be a hard hike on a belly full of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. But the discomfort, should you insist, might be worth it for the gorgeous, sweeping vista from the top of Oyster Dome.

This trek pays off big at the top, 2,021 feet up, with scenery that takes in Samish Bay, the San Juan Islands, Skagit Valley and Georgia Strait.

The trail starts out steep as it switchbacks through forest, enters a clear-cut area offering great views after a mile, before returning to the forest.

At the first junction, about 1.8 miles from the start of the trail, go straight to continue to Oyster Dome. Go right for a side trip to Samish Overlook, a hang-glider launch site.

Family-friendly: No, if small children are coming along. The hike is steep in places. Also, Oyster Dome itself has a cliff face.

Getting there: Take Chuckanut Drive about 10 miles south of Bellingham, just over the line into Skagit County, to a turnout just south of the Oyster Bar restaurant. Make sure you’re parking off the side of the road. Find the trailhead across the road at the Pacific Northwest Trail sign.

Details: wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/oyster-dome

Rock Trail

Hikers take a breather in 2016 while on the Rock Trail in Larrabee State Park near Bellingham. Kie Relyea The Bellingham Herald

Difficulty: Easy to challenging, with an elevation gain of 1,200 feet, near Bellingham. You’ll happily skip down at least 100 steps on the way out, and huff your way up those stairs on the steep climb back to the start of the trail at Cyrus Gates Overlook.

Round trip: 2.4 miles.

Users: Hikers, runners and leashed dogs.

Why you’ll like it: At the trailhead, there’s a beautiful view of Chuckanut Bay and assorted islands off in the distance.

Then there’s the beauty of the maturing forest you’re walking through, the big mossy boulders, peek-a-boo views of Mount Baker and the Twin Sisters on clear days, cliffs more than 100 feet high, and thin sandstone layers in the Chuckanut Formation among other geologic features.

If you want to keep going, it connects to the South Lost Lake Trail, which is part of a system of trails in the Chuckanuts that will keep you hiking for hours on end and for mile after mile, if 2.4 miles isn’t enough of a turkey burner for you.

Family-friendly: Yes.

You should know: You’ll need a Discover Pass for parking.

Getting there: Turn at Hiline Road off Chuckanut Drive. Hiline turns into Cleator Road. Take it to where the road ends at the overlook. Be prepared for a bumpy ride over ruts and potholes in the road.

Details: wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/rock-trail.